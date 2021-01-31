Odisha Records 114 Covid Positives, Tally Rises To 3,35,072

Bhubaneswar: Almost 114 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,35,072.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 7
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 5
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Khurda: 9
12. Mayurbhanj: 5
13. Nawarangpur: 1
14. Nuapada: 8
15. Puri: 8
16. Rayagada: 3
17. Sambalpur: 4

18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 21
20. State Pool: 2

