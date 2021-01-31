Bhubaneswar: Almost 114 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,35,072.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 7

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 5

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Khurda: 9

12. Mayurbhanj: 5

13. Nawarangpur: 1

14. Nuapada: 8

15. Puri: 8

16. Rayagada: 3

17. Sambalpur: 4

18. Sonepur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 21

20. State Pool: 2