Odisha Records 10,939 Covid Positives In 24 Hrs, See Details Here

By WCE 2
covid positives odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,939 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1298.

New Positive Cases: 10,939 In quarantine: 6,178 Local contacts: 4,761

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 819
2. Balasore: 361
3. Bargarh: 323
4. Bhadrak: 142
5. Balangir: 195
6. Boudh: 385
7. Cuttack: 922
8. Deogarh: 100
9. Dhenkanal: 763
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 254
12. Jagatsinghpur: 291
13. Jajpur: 541
14. Jharsuguda: 191
15. Kalahandi: 244
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 323
18. Keonjhar: 176
19. Khurda: 1298
20. Koraput: 242
21. Malkangiri: 103
22. Mayurbhanj: 604
23. Nawarangpur: 362
24. Nayagarh: 225
25. Nuapada: 64
26. Puri: 456
27. Rayagada: 156
28. Sambalpur: 319
29. Sonepur: 231
30. Sundargarh: 512
31. State Pool: 217

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

State

WATCH: Cyclone Yaas Update, Odisha Starts Evacuation Of People

Business

Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

State

Cyclone Yaas Update: To Make Landfall By May 26 In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.