Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,939 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1298.
New Positive Cases: 10,939 In quarantine: 6,178 Local contacts: 4,761
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 819
2. Balasore: 361
3. Bargarh: 323
4. Bhadrak: 142
5. Balangir: 195
6. Boudh: 385
7. Cuttack: 922
8. Deogarh: 100
9. Dhenkanal: 763
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 254
12. Jagatsinghpur: 291
13. Jajpur: 541
14. Jharsuguda: 191
15. Kalahandi: 244
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 323
18. Keonjhar: 176
19. Khurda: 1298
20. Koraput: 242
21. Malkangiri: 103
22. Mayurbhanj: 604
23. Nawarangpur: 362
24. Nayagarh: 225
25. Nuapada: 64
26. Puri: 456
27. Rayagada: 156
28. Sambalpur: 319
29. Sonepur: 231
30. Sundargarh: 512
31. State Pool: 217