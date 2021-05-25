Odisha Records 10,939 Covid Positives In 24 Hrs, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10,939 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1298.

New Positive Cases: 10,939 In quarantine: 6,178 Local contacts: 4,761

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 819

2. Balasore: 361

3. Bargarh: 323

4. Bhadrak: 142

5. Balangir: 195

6. Boudh: 385

7. Cuttack: 922

8. Deogarh: 100

9. Dhenkanal: 763

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 254

12. Jagatsinghpur: 291

13. Jajpur: 541

14. Jharsuguda: 191

15. Kalahandi: 244

16. Kandhamal: 77

17. Kendrapada: 323

18. Keonjhar: 176

19. Khurda: 1298

20. Koraput: 242

21. Malkangiri: 103

22. Mayurbhanj: 604

23. Nawarangpur: 362

24. Nayagarh: 225

25. Nuapada: 64

26. Puri: 456

27. Rayagada: 156

28. Sambalpur: 319

29. Sonepur: 231

30. Sundargarh: 512

31. State Pool: 217