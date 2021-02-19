Odisha Records 1 Covid Death, 53 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Friday went up to 3, 36,513 after 53 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, reports said.

Moreover, a 74-year-old man died due to the virus today.

The state has registered a total number of cured people to 3, 33,888 with just 658 active cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th Feb New Positive Cases: 53

In quarantine: 31

Local contacts: 22 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 4

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 3 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 19, 2021

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 5

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Khurda: 3

11. Koraput: 3

12. Nuapada: 3

13. Puri: 2

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 11

16. Sonepur: 1

17. Sundargarh: 7 New recoveries: 100

Cumulative tested: 8123235

Positive: 336513

Recovered: 333888

Active cases: 658 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 19, 2021