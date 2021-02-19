Odisha Records 1 Covid Death, 53 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

By IANS
covid cases in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Friday went up to 3, 36,513 after 53 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, reports said.

Moreover, a 74-year-old man died due to the virus today.

The state has registered a total number of cured people to 3, 33,888 with just 658 active cases.

 

