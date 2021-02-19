Odisha Records 1 Covid Death, 53 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Friday went up to 3, 36,513 after 53 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, reports said.
Moreover, a 74-year-old man died due to the virus today.
The state has registered a total number of cured people to 3, 33,888 with just 658 active cases.
Covid-19 Report For 18th Feb
New Positive Cases: 53
In quarantine: 31
Local contacts: 22
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 3
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 19, 2021
7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 5
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Khurda: 3
11. Koraput: 3
12. Nuapada: 3
13. Puri: 2
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 11
16. Sonepur: 1
17. Sundargarh: 7
New recoveries: 100
Cumulative tested: 8123235
Positive: 336513
Recovered: 333888
Active cases: 658
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 19, 2021
Regret to inform the demise of 74 years old male Covid positive patient of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease on Maintenance Hemodialysis.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 19, 2021