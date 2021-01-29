Odisha ranks 3rd in Policing in India Justice Report 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha ranked third in Policing among 18 large and mid-sized states ranked by the India Justice Report 2020.

Odisha DGP took to twitter to express happiness over the achievement. He wrote, “Very happy to note that Odisha has been ranked third in Policing among 18 Large and mid-sized states ranked by prestigious “India Justice Report 2020”.

Very happy to note that Odisha Has been ranked third in Policing among 18 Large and mid sized states ranked by prestigious “India Justice Report 2020” pic.twitter.com/9mzVdNgKc7 — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) January 29, 2021

While the overall ranking of Odisha in India Justice Report 2020 has come down to Rank 11 from Rank 7 in 2019, in Police ranking, Odisha has improved from 7th Rank in 2019 to 3rd Rank among states in 2020.

In judiciary ranking, Odisha ranks 15th in 2020 compared to 9th in 2019.

Prison ranking of the State has also come down while legal aid ranking of Odisha has improved in the India Justice Report 2020.

India Justice Report 2020, tracks the progress states have made in capacitating their structures to effectively deliver justice to all.

It takes account of the latest statistics and situations as they existed in pre-COVID times. It records the changes in budgets, vacancy levels, diversity, workload, and infrastructure within four sub-systems of the justice system—police, judiciary, legal aid and prisons—and determines the new positions of twenty-five states in the ranking.

It compares changes in relation to: other states; over the last five years and since the previous year’s report. These comparators provide a measure of understanding each state’s efforts and intention to improve their respective justice delivery systems.