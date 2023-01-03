Odisha Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from Jan 6, but only these people can enter

Bhubaneswar: The Raj Bhavan garden will be thrown open for the public between January 8 and January 20, informed officials of the Governor’s House.

The garden would be open for public from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. Special arrangements have been made for the students. The students can visit the garden between 8.30 AM and 10 AM till January 20.

However, people mandatory need to register themselves on the official mobile app of the Raj Bhavan. You can download the mobile app named ‘Raj Bhavan Garden Visit’ from the Google Play Store and register yourself.

One also can visit the official website of the Raj Bhavan (www.rajbhavanodisha.gov.in) and scan the QR code and register to enter the garden.

Those who do not have smartphones will have to visit the Raj Bhavan and take the help of the kiosk installed at the entrance gate and get the opportunity to visit the garden.

The garden’s Cactus House, Water Fountain, Musical Fountain, Ayurvedic Garden, Rose Garden and Deer Park would be the major attraction for visitors.

Visitors have been advised not to carry cameras, eatables and other objectionable items including firearms, weapons and alcohol-based drinks while visiting the Raj Bhavan garden.