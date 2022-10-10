Odisha: Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning continues in Several districts

Bhubaneswar: The rainfall in the twin city continues today due to the formation of the whirlwind over the Bay of Bengal. Besides, the southern part of Odisha witnessed less rainfall.

As per the recent forecast, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional Centre in Bhubaneswar issued a warning of rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning to several districts of the state.

In the meantime, the IMD has also predicted that, from tomorrow the intensity of the rain will gradually decrease and the weather is likely to change.

It is to be noted that, in the month of October the rainfall has been recorded upto 79.4 mm so far, which is 65% more against normal rainfall.

It is noted here that, in the forecast of yesterday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall for several parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours on Sunday.

A ‘yellow warning’ was issued for heavy rainfall for 7 districts including Cuttack, Khurda, Puri , Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput. The warning was valid till today morning.