Odisha rainfall to intensify from today, Orange warning issued to three districts

Bhubaneswar: Parts of Northern Odisha continue to experience consistent rainfall as a result of the low pressure centered over the Northern Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is likely to intensify in the state from today onwards. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in several areas across the district for next four days.

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow warning to several districts across the state in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 2. An orange warning has been issued to three districts for very heavy rainfall today. These districts are Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, and Jagatsinghpur. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued to 20 districts across the state.

Areas under Northern Odisha and Western Odisha has likely to experience the heaviest rainfall in the next 72 hours. Coastal areas of the state are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Nine districts have been issued an orange warning, and nine other districts have been issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall tomorrow. Forecasts have predicted the heaviest rainfall on August 1 and August 2. Waterlogging is expected at several places due to the continuous and consistent rainfall.

The current Odisha monsoon has experienced an average rainfall of 461.9 mm. Odisha monsoon, this year, has seen a deficit in the average amount of rainfall by 12%.