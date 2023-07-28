Odisha rainfall to intensify from July 30, Yellow warning issued to 6 districts

Bhubaneswar: An active low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is affecting the regions of Northern Andhra Pradesh and Southern Odisha. This is causing continuous rainfall across several areas of the state.

Forecasts suggest that heavy rainfall in Odisha is likely to continue for the next four days. The Regional Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to six districts in view of heavy rainfall for today. These districts are Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

The low pressure returns to its normal position from the South. Hence, rainfall in Odisha is expected to escalate in the state from July 30.