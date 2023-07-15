Odisha rainfall to intensify due to formation of low pressure

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing a significant change in weather conditions as heavy rainfall has begun, Several parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar are experiencing cloudy skies with consistent rainfall. Rainfall is likely to increase in the forthcoming days, due to the formation of a low pressure.

Heavy rainfall is expected in several areas across the state tomorrow. The Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to 11 districts forecasting heavy rainfall in Odisha in the next 24 hours. Additionally, 15 districts have been given a yellow warning for heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Very heavy rainfall is expected in the state on July 18. Rainfall is likely to range from 7cm to 11cm in some districts while some districts are likely to experience rainfall of 12cm to 20cm. Forecasts suggest that another low pressure over the the Bay of Bengal is anticipated to intensify into a deep depression, causing rainfall in several areas across the state from July 24.