Odisha rainfall to intensify due to active cyclonic storm, Orange warning issued to 4 districts

Hilly areas like Koraput, Nabrangpur, and Kalahandi are at a risk of facing landslides due to heavy rainfall.

State
By Akankshya Mishra 0
active cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar: In response to an active cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, Odisha is likely to experience continuous rainfall throughout the day. The regional meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the state for next four days, i.e., till July 24.

Orange warning has been issued to four districts. These are Koraput, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, and Kandhamal. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued to 11 districts. These districts are Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonpur, Balangir, and Bargarh.

Hilly areas like Koraput, Nabrangpur, and Kalahandi are at a risk of facing landslides due to heavy rainfall. A depression of an estimated height of around 7.6km is likely to form over the North-Western Bay of Bengal. It is to lie centered over Southern Odisha and Northern Odisha.

Due to the active cyclonic storm, the weather at the sea is expected to remain rough with strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 km per hour along the Odisha coastline. As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea until July 22.

