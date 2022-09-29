Odisha: Rainfall expected from October 1, yellow warning issued in several districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is expected to see rainfall from October 1 due to a cyclonic circulation. The cyclonic circulation might enter North-East and the adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal. As a result of this, amount of rainfall along the Northern coastline is expected to get higher. This unexpected rainfall might put a damper on the Durga Puja festivities. The state has been preparing to celebrate Durga Puja this year after the COVID restrictions were lifted.

Various parts of the state are expected to see rainfall on October 2. All of coastal Odisha will be affected by the same. As per the predictions of weather experts, Northern coastal regions of Odisha as well as a few places in some other areas are expected to get very heavy rainfall on October 1. Yellow warning has been issued in 12 districts for today.

According to reports, yellow warning has been issued in various places of 15 districts in coastal as well as interior regions of Odisha on October 2 by the Regional Meteorological Department.

During this monsoon season, 1180.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the state between June 1 and September 28. While the normal rainfall is 1138.9 mm, the recorded amount is 4 per cent higher.

While four districts have seen more rainfall than usual, Bhadrak district had a dearth of rainwater.

The rainfall in 15 other districts was as expected.