Odisha: Rain likely to increase, yellow warning issued to 13 districts for thunderstorm with lightning

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning for several districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj, predited the Met Department.

Day-1 (valid up to 08.30 AM of 25.09.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be Updated) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 08.30 AM of 25.09.2022 up to 08.30 PM of 26.09.2022):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur

Day-3 (valid from 08.30 AM of 26.09.2022 up to 0830 PM of 27.09.2022):

Yellow warning (Be Updated) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-4 (valid from 08.30 AM of 27.09.2022 up to 08.30 PM of 28.09.2022):

Yellow warning (Be updated) Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

