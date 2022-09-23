rain in odisha
Representational Image

Odisha: Rain Likely To Increase From September 27

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Bhubaneswar: Rain in Odisha is likely to increase from September 27 said the Regional Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Puri on September 27, it predicted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

It is noteworthy that, as many as two cyclonic circulations may form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 13 days, as per the ‘North Indian Ocean Extended Range Outlook for Cyclogenesis’ issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

