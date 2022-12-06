Odisha: Rain expected in 8 places, night temperatures to rise

Bhubaneswar: There may be a remarkable rise in the nighttime temperatures in Odisha said the regional MeT Department on Tuesday.

There is no possibility of any significant change in the night temperature for the next three days said the weather department.

In the next two days due to possible cyclonic circulation, the sea breeze will increase in the state and the night temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees.

While the cyclonic storm will not have a direct effect on the state, the clouds associated with the cyclone might bring a bit of rain.

Chance of light to moderate rain at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati districts in South Odisha possible in the next two days.