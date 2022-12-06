Odisha: Rain expected in 8 places, night temperatures to rise

Nighttime temperature rise is expected in Odisha, rain is also predicted in South Odisha due to the possible cyclonic circulation.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: There may be a remarkable rise in the nighttime temperatures in Odisha said the regional MeT Department on Tuesday.

There is no possibility of any significant change in the night temperature for the next three days said the weather department.

Related News

Odisha: Cyclonic circulation likely on December 4, rain…

More rain in Odisha as cyclonic circulation forms over BoB

Rain in Odisha likely due to low pressure around October 20

Heavy rain in Odisha, alert for 8 districts

In the next two days due to possible cyclonic circulation, the sea breeze will increase in the state and the night temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees.

While the cyclonic storm will not have a direct effect on the state, the clouds associated with the cyclone might bring a bit of rain.

Chance of light to moderate rain at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati districts in South Odisha possible in the next two days.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.