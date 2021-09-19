Odisha: Rain Alert, Yellow Warning Issued For These Districts

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: A yellow warning has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre situated in Bhubaneswar today. The warning has been issued to 12 districts in the state.

The alert has been issued by the MeT for 12 districts namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

The alert has been issued till 8:30 am on Monday.

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh,” said the India MeT Department.

