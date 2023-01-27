Odisha: Railways renames Sambalpur-Shalimar Express as ‘Mahima Gosain Express’

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways has renamed the Sambalpur-Shalimar Express as “Mahima Gosain Express.” The Railways department decided to give new name to the Sambalpur-Shalimar Express keeping in view the sentiments and faith of the people towards the Mahima shrine in Odisha.
“With the approval of Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, train No. 20832/20831 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Tri-weekly Express (via Angul, Talcher) has been renamed as “Mahima Gosain Express,” said a press release issued by the Indian Railway department.
Earlier on December 29, 2022, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan during the foundation Laying Ceremony of the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway station had urged the Railway Minister to rename the train.
୨୯ ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୨ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର – କୋଲକାତା (ଶାଲିମାର) ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ ଫ୍ଲାଗ ଅଫ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ସମୟରେ @dpradhanbjp ଜି ଟ୍ରେନର ନାମକୁ “ମହିମା ଗୋସାଇଁ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ” ନାମରେ ନାମିତ କରିବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ।
ନୂତନ ନାମକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ କରାଯାଇଛି | pic.twitter.com/fIn4d2CH9P
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 27, 2023