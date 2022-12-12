Odisha: Raid on medicine wholesale shop in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The Drug Control Squad of Odisha has conducted a raid on a medicine wholesale store in Bhubaneswar.
According to reports, the wholesale store is situated in Ashok Nagar market of Bhubaneswar. the Drug Control department received a tip-off that the said wholesaler has a stock of fake medicines.
The Drug Inspector Chandan Giri is the supervisor in the raid. The raid is being carried out under his leadership.
A five member team of the Drug Control Squad are involved in the raid.
The raid is underway, details awaited.