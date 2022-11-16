Odisha: Ragging in Berhampur, girl abused by group of boys

Berhampur: A girl has been ragged by a group of boys in Binayak Acharya Junior College in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The group of boys abused the girl in offensive language the video of which went viral on social media.

The viral video shows the girl being forced to say ‘I love you’ to a senior and being abused. She was even forced to kiss a boy. Some girls made videos while the girl was being ragged.

The boys was seen using slangs in Odia language. They even abused her physically.

According to reports, as soon as the video of the act went viral the Bada Bazaar police immediately sprung to action and went to the college for further investigation.

The main accused a final year student, has been identified and belongs to Shanti Nagar under Baharakhandi block in Ganjam district in Odisha.

The Police has taken the accused to the police station and is interrogating him. More details about the incident is awaited.