Odisha: Ragging allegations yet again in VSSUT Burla!

Burla: Ragging allegations surface from Burla VSSUT in Sambalpur district of Odisha yet again said sources on Thursday.

A 2nd-year student has alleged that he has been beaten up by some final year students according to reports.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard with the local police.

The police have started an investigation into the matter after registering the case on basis of the complaint.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University has said that strict action will be taken after the probe.

Further details awaited.