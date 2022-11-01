Odisha: ‘Radha pada Darshan’ allowed this year with restrictions, Puri SP

Puri: In a piece of good news for devotees, ‘Radha Pada’ darshan at Sakhigopal on the occasion of Anla Navami has been allowed this year.

It is however worth mentioning that, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Puri has said that touching the feet by the devotees is not allowed.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Puri has further informed that, as many as 20 platoons police force and 50 officers shall be deployed for smooth conduct of the festival.

It is noteworthy that, the darshan had been banned for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

This year, Anla Navami is scheduled to be observed on November 2, 2022 that is Wednesday.

