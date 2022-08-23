Odisha: Quarter-ending Examinations to be conducted for plus two students

Odisha: Quarter-ending Examinations to be conducted for plus two students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday has allowed the conduct of the Quarter-ending Examinations for the plus two students in the Higher Secondary Schools of the State.

In a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday it was informed to the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) that after careful consideration Odisha Government have been pleased to allow the conduct of Quarter-ending Examinations for the academic session 22-23.

It was also asked in the letter to take necessary follow up action under intimation to the Department.

Hence, in this academic year the students of plus two in the State will appear in the Quarter-ending Examinations. With this, all uncertainty has been cleared over the Plus 2 examination pattern.