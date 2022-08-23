schools in odisha reopen

Odisha: Quarter-ending Examinations to be conducted for plus two students

By Himanshu 56 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday has allowed the conduct of the Quarter-ending Examinations for the plus two students in the Higher Secondary Schools of the State.

In a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday it was informed to the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) that after careful consideration Odisha Government have been pleased to allow the conduct of Quarter-ending Examinations for the academic session 22-23.

It was also asked in the letter to take necessary follow up action under intimation to the Department.

Hence, in this academic year the students of plus two in the State will appear in the Quarter-ending Examinations. With this, all uncertainty has been cleared over the Plus 2 examination pattern.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ICICI Phone Banking Centre

State

Prakruti-Babusan controversy: Actress Prakruti Mishra moves High Court

State

Bhadrak: Fear grips Bhadrak after crocodile spotted in Baitarani River

State

Odisha: DRDO successfully tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.