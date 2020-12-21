Sambalpur: A Puri-Surat express train hit an elephant near Sambalpur at around 2:04 am and got derailed. The incident took place between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations on Monday.

The incident killed the tusker. The front wheels of the engine trolley got derailed.

The accident took place when the elephant was crossing the tracks and came in front of the express train. The railway communication on the route has been affected.

The Puri-Durg Express has been stopped at Jujumara station while Koraput-Bhubaneswar Express is stranded at Sambalpur station.

However no loss or injury has been reported to any of the passengers.