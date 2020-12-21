train kills elephant odisha
The Train That Hit The Elephant

Odisha: Puri-Surat Train Hits Elephant Near Sambalpur, Gets Derailed

By WCE 2

Sambalpur: A Puri-Surat express train hit an elephant near Sambalpur at around 2:04 am and got derailed. The incident took place between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations on Monday.

The incident killed the tusker. The front wheels of the engine  trolley got derailed.

The accident took place when the elephant was crossing the tracks and came in front of the express train. The railway communication on the route has been affected.

The Puri-Durg Express has been stopped at Jujumara station while Koraput-Bhubaneswar Express is stranded at Sambalpur station.

However no loss or injury has been reported to any of the passengers.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Decline In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Business

Gold Rate Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

State

Disproportionate Assets Case: Utkal University Senior Assistant Arrested

State

Don’t Do Anything Which Will Sully Naveen Patnaik’s Image: Senior BJD Leaders To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.