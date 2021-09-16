Odisha: Puri Srimandir to remain closed tomorrow, see details

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday decided to close the Jagannath Temple on Friday.

The temple will be closed since a huge crowd is expected due to ‘Bamana janma’, ‘sunia’ and ‘vishwakarma puja’.

The timing for general darshan of deities at the Srimandir had been extended earlier by two hours till 9 PM with effect from September 8. Earlier, the devotees were allowed for darshan from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However it is noteworthy that, the temple will remain closed on Sundays for the sanitisation.

Earlier, the temple was being closed during the weekend for sanitisation in view of the COVID-19 situation.

General guidelines for all devotees during Covid-19 pandemic:

* It is mandatory for all devotees to wear Masks at all times, inside & outside the Temple.

* Devotees should sanitize their hands before entering into the Temple.

* Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines and follow Covid appropriate behavior.

* Devotees are requested not to touch Statues or idols inside the Temple.

* It is prohibited to take flowers/ bhoga/ deepa inside the Temple. There will be big containers placed at the entrance, where such items can be dropped, if being carried by the devotees.

* Lighting of the Deepas inside the Temple by the devotees will not be permitted at all.

* Chewing of Tobacco/ Paan and spitting inside the Temple premises is strictly prohibited. A fine of Rs.500/- will be levied for each violation.

* There is a complete ban on carrying Polythene Bags inside the Temple. A fine of Rs.100/- will be levied for each violation.

* There will be no partaking of Mahaprasad inside Ananda Bazar & Temple premises. However, the devotees can carry Mahaprasad & partake it at their place of residence or any other convenient place.

* There will be a separate queue for Differently-abled devotees, for darshan of the Lords.

* Parking of the vehicles will be done only at Jagannath Ballav Math premise or any other designated place.

* Queue system will open from 07:00 AM. Devotees will make entry through the barricades opposite to the Shoe stand, situated on North East side of the temple complex.

* All devotees visiting the Temple will have to produce the Final Certificate for Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two Doses) or COVID-19 negative certificate (RT PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the Temple.

* All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID Card like Aadhaar/ Voter ID etc.

* Devotees will leave their belongings at the designated place outside the Temple; produce their ID proof for verification and follow the COVID-19 guidelines of hand sanitization & thermal scanning before entering the Temple.

* All devotees will enter through Singhadwar. After the Darshan, the exit will be through Uttaradwar.