Odisha: Puri Srimandir to observe Radhastami today

Odisha: Puri Srimandir is to observe Radhastami today. On this occasion, the idol of 'Sudharshan' will be taken through the city.

Puri: Puri Srimandir is to observe Radhastami today. On this occasion, the idol of ‘Sudharshan’ will be taken through the city in a grand procession.

On the auspicious day of Radhastami, lord Sudarshan will be first made to do parikrama around the three deities; Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Post which, he will be taken through the city and will be offered the ‘Panti’ bhog.

Later, Lord Sudarshan will visit the Jambeswar temple in Goudabad area as the treasurer of Lord Jagannath. Over there, the ‘Sital’ bhog ritual will be conducted and Lord Sudarshan will be offered the prasad.

On behalf of Lord Jambeswar, a Pujapanda Samanta will read the annual income and expenditure list of the temple in front of Lord Sudarshan. Lord Sudarshan will be returning to Puri Srimandir after discussing the list at Jambeswar temple.

