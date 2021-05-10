Puri: Odisha police in Puri district has re-launched an unique initiative through which senior citizens can contact them in case of emergencies.

“Those senior citizens, who are staying alone, can call this number”, informed the Puri Police through a tweet on their official twitter handle.

The police also said that it is a, ” 24×7 helpline for senior citizens.”

The police urged people to call them, “in case of any exigency and our police personnel will reach them quickly.”

The SP of Puri can be contacted directly via WhatsApp on: 9437378000