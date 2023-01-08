Odisha: Puri Beach Marathon 2nd edition – 2023 organized

Sunday: Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC) organized its flagship adventure and a pioneer venture in the shape of Puri Beach Marathon 2nd edition on 8.1.2023. This one of its kind Beach Marathon is an attempt of Marathon Running right on the sandy beaches of pristine Puri. About 200 runners including ladies and kids participated in this epic Marathon challenging their physical strength and overcoming mental barrier.

The Puri Beach Marathon 2023 was flagged off from the Samuka Beach in Puri at the sea-mouth of Mangala River by Sj. Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, Addl. DGP Cum President BCAC along with Yugabrata Kar, President Odisha Ecotourism Foundation. After a brief opening ceremony, the Half Marathon runners were flagged off exactly at 7AM soon followed by the 7KM Fun-Run participants with a time space.

This event witnessed a massive participation with ace runners and budding athletes by from different parts of the state and outside. Kids as young as 7 years and youngsters as old as 62 years participated in this event adding charm and fervor to this special event.

The runners reported well before the starting time at the hold-up area and received their kits from the designated stalls. BCAC has also provisioned for baggage counters on the sandy beach for supporting the runners.

The Puri Beach Marathon had two types of running courses. The Half-Marathon course was designed as a return route of 10.55Kms from the Samuka Beach of Mangala River Sea Mouth till Bali Harachandi Beach and back. The 7KM fun run participants started from the same starting point and covered 3.5Kms distance towards Bali Harachandi and returned to the same starting point after taking a U-Turn.

More than 200 runners including ladies and kids joined this epic and historical Beach Marathon by BCAC and tested their grit and mettle. Of course, this Beach Marathon was quite a tough marathon, where participants have to run on the uneven surface of sandy beach with different inclinations at each step. Apart from the soft sandy beach, the uneven surface provided a real challenge to the runners on the entire course. Even such challenging circumstances couldn’t hinder the advancement of the determined souls and witnessed some fine performances by budding athletes. With the tune of bands and cheers of the crowd, the runners completed their preferred route through bare-foots and snickers. BCAC has provisioned for water and aid stations on the route at every 3.5Kms, and volunteers were present to cheer-up the runners.

BCAC has also provisions for Cash Prizes for the winners and podium finishers. Apart from the prizes, the participants received a specially designed Finisher Medal, Event T-Shirt and Digital Certificates upon successful completion.

The first prize of Rs 21000/- for 21 km half marathon was awarded to Suryakant Ray – who completed with Time 01 Hour 23 Mins 49 Secs

2nd Prize :Rs 11 Thousand

Siddhartha Goutam Jena – Time: 01 Hour 25 Mins 29 Secs

3rd Prize Rs 7 thousands :

Tareni Sethy – 01 Hour 27 Mins 04 Secs

Sj. Sanjeeb Panda, Addl. DG of Police, President BCAC along with Sj. Yugabrata Kar, Sri Ajay Nanda , felicitated the winners. On this occasion, Sj. Sanjib Panda, the President of BCAC announced to make the Puri Beach Marathon an annual event and to take it to next level to attract talent from all over the country and abroad.

BCAC profusely thanks all its volunteers for the grand success of this event. We also thank Decathlon and Redbull for supporting the event.

Always committed towards offering something innovative and new to the field of adventure, BCAC has earlier conducted mega cycling events like Vietnam to Cambodia, Bhubaneswar to Bhutan, Cuttack to Kathmandu, Manali to Khardung La in the Himalayas. BCAC also conducts Golden Triangle Cycling Championship (GTCC) on 2nd Sunday of February every year. BCAC is committed to improve the cycling and running culture in the State.