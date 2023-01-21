Odisha: PTM to be conducted in all Govt & Govt Aided HS Schools

Bhubaneswar: A State-wide PTM to be conducted, said a Govt. letter issued today. A Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) is scheduled to be conducted in all the Government and Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha on January 28, 2023, said a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department. The letter was sent by S Aswathy, the Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of the Department to all the DEO-cum-DPCs, Samagra Shiksha and all Principals of Higher Secondary Schools in the State.

The aim of the said PTM is to strengthen academic monitoring through parental participation as per the letter.

The agenda of the 1st PTM on January 28 for the Higher Secondary Schools is as follows.