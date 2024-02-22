Odisha provides land ownership rights to displaced families of East Pakistan and Burma repatriates

Bhubaneswar: A total of 16 proposals of 13 departments were approved by the Odisha Cabinet which met under chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik this evening.

One of the major decisions taken today was to provide land ownership rights to displaced families of East Pakistan and Burma repatriates.

Cabinet has accorded approval for allotment to 515 eligible displaced families of East Pakistan and Burma Repatriates with DP Tenements free of cost, up to 04 tenements per family. These displaced persons from East Pakistan and Burma repatriates have settled at Sunabeda Municipality of Koraput district from the year, 1964. Now they will have a permanent title and ownership over the land and structures existing over such land.

Government has also waived off a total amount of Rs 5,11,94,700 out of which Rs 8,65,200 towards the loan amount of 206 families and Rs 5,03,29,500 towards the market value of 1,64,000 Sq.ft. of land.

Below are the proposals approved by the Cabinet today: