Odisha promotes four senior IPS officers to the rank of Additional DG of Police

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government issued a notification stating the promotion of four senior IPS officers to the rank of Additional DG of Police.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State government, four IPS officers namely Amitabh Thakur, Dr. Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Ravi Kant have been promoted to the rank of Additional DG of Police.

These IPS officers have been promoted in pursuance of the sub-rule (2) of rule 3 of the IPS (Pay) rules, 2016. They have been given the promotion in level-15 of the pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2023 and are posted in-situ, until further orders.

Similarly, the State government promoted 1998 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer Dayal Gangwar, who is on central deputation. He has been promoted to the grade of Additional DG of police in IPS in level-15 of Pay Matrix with effect from January 1, 2023.