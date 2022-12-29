Odisha promotes four senior IPS officers to the rank of Additional DG of Police

Odisha government issued a notification stating the promotion of four senior IPS officers to the rank of Additional DG of Police.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha IPS reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government issued a notification stating the promotion of four senior IPS officers to the rank of Additional DG of Police.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State government, four IPS officers namely Amitabh Thakur, Dr. Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Ravi Kant have been promoted to the rank of Additional DG of Police.

Related News

Russian MP Pavel Antov’s death in Odisha: Fresh controversy…

Miscreants fire blank rounds, attempt to kidnap BJD leader…

There is no restriction but we need to follow experts’…

Parcel bomb scare grips Bhubaneswar airport

These IPS officers have been promoted in pursuance of the sub-rule (2) of rule 3 of the IPS (Pay) rules, 2016. They have been given the promotion in level-15 of the pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2023 and are posted in-situ, until further orders.

Similarly, the State government promoted 1998 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer Dayal Gangwar, who is on central deputation. He has been promoted to the grade of Additional DG of police in IPS in level-15 of Pay Matrix with effect from January 1, 2023.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.