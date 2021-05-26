Odisha: Professor of Medicine Kashinath Padhiary proposes PM for Covid-NET

Cuttack: Dr. Kashinath Padhiary, a professor of Medicine at Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha has suggested the Prime Minister for Covid-NET. Taking to Facebook, he wrote that such a net can be useful for those Covid patients who do not have a separate room to stay in isolation after becoming Covid positive.

“The number of covid patients is so high that it is not possible to keep them in separate covid centers. So they are being isolated in their house. But many people do not have a spare room to be utilized by the covid patient. This is particularly in rural areas and in slum areas in towns/cities. For the benefit of these people, the companies producing masks should be instructed to prepare a thing like mosquito-net. Such a thing can be named COVID-NET. The covid identified patient has to stay in it till he is declared safe. This will reduce transmission. There is no need to treat these patients outside or under a tree. These can be given to the Sarpanchs or corporators to be distributed amongst the needy people. After proper washing, they can be reused,” Padhiary wrote on his Facebook account.