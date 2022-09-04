Odisha: Prof Rabindra Kumar Panda appointed as VC of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof. Ganesi Lal appointed Prof. Rabindra Kumar Panda as Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya in Puri district of Odisha.

In a notification issued from the Raj Bhawan office it is mentioned that, “In exercise of powers conferred by Sub Section (1) read with Sub Section (7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities Act 1989, Honorable Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Rabindra Kumar Panda as Vice Chancellor of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier”.

It is to be noted that, Prof. Panda is presently working as Professor in The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Prof. Panda has twenty-nine years of teaching experience in the field of mentoring and providing education.

Besides, Prof. Panda has also authored 45 books and he has also successfully guided 10 PhD scholars.