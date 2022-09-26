Odisha: Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi assumes office as the Vice- Chancellor of the Central University

Koraput: A distinguished educationist, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi assumed office as the Vice- Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha here today at the University permanent campus, Sunabeda.

Her Excellency, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, in the capacity as the Visitor has appointed Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput (CUO) as per Statute 2(1) of the Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of (5) five years from the date of his joining or till he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier, as per the communiqué received from the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India on 13th September 2022.

He took over the charges from Prof. S. K. Palita, who acted as the Vice-Chancellor in- charge. Prof. Tripathi is the 4th regular Vice-Chancellor of the University.