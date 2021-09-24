Odisha: Probe begins into Mahanadi Boat Mishap

By WCE 5
Mahanadi Boat Mishap

Cuttack: In the tragic boat mishap case that took place in Mahanadi today here in Odisha, probe has been initiated. It is to be noted that Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das died after drowning in this mishap after the ODRAF boat capsized when gone for an elephant rescued operation.

As per reports, ADG (LO) RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into the ODRAF Boat mishap in Mahanadi. Sharma has visited the spot.

The probe will include how journalists boarded the ODRAF boat that resulted in the death of well-known journalist Arindam Das.

According to reports, Arindam Das along and his cameraman Prabhat Sinha were in the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat that capsized at Mundali during the rescue operation of the elephant stuck at the spot.

Apart from Arindam and Prabhat, there were five members of ODRAF team. Six of them were rescued in a critical condition and were rushed to SCB Hospital. Unfortunately, Arindam was received dead, while others are still undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Also read: Elephant rescue operation turns tragic as Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das dies after drowning
You might also like
State

State

UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2020 declared, Shubham Kumar secures 1st rank

Miscellany

RRC Recruitment 2021: 10th pass candidate can apply for over 3000 vacancies in…

State

ADG Akashvani & Doordarshan Sudhanshu Ranjan visits Jepore AIR station

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online