Odisha: Private bus resume services in Rayagada district

Rayagada: After a gap of around two months due to second wave of Covid-19, private bus services have resumed in Rayagada district from today.

The state Government on Wednesday announced some relaxations while extending the partial lockdown till July 16 in the category A District.

The Rayagada bus owners have welcomed the state governments step to run the buses and have announced some relaxations

Buses can run with full capacity between Category-A districts in strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. However, standing of passengers will not be allowed in the buses.

Sanitisation of the buses will be frequently done to avoid transmission of COVID-19. Those found violating the safety norms strict action will be taken and passengers without mask will not be allowed to board a bus.