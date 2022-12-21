Odisha: Private bus owners’ association warns of strike from Jan 17

Bhubaneswar: Demanding fulfilment of its 8-point charter of demands, the Private bus owners’ association in Odisha has warned of a strike from January 17.

According to reports, the association has urged the Odisha government to revoke the vehicle scrapping policy, which is a government-funded programme to scrap 15-year-old and unfit vehicles and replace them with modern and new vehicles on Indian roads.

The Private bus owners’ association warned that if its demands are not fulfilled by January 16, the members of the association would hit the street from January 17 and the private busses would remain off-road thereafter.