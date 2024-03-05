Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As per the latest update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, and Mayor Sulochana Das welcomed PM Modi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

From Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister will head to Jajpur where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 19,600 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on today (Tuesday). This passenger trains will run on the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line. The train is planned to pass through 18 villages of Kendrapara district.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone on projects worth Rs 19,600 crore during his Odisha-visit today. He will visit Chandikhol in Jajpur district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone on projects related to oil, gas, railways, road transport, national highways and nuclear power.

According to official reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also attend the official event. PM Modi will also address the grand public meeting. Ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha, security has been tightened at the venue.

In order to maintain security and peace, nearly 12 platoon police force have been deployed. According to reports, six DCPs and additional DCPs will be on security duty. As many as ten ACPs, 19 Inspectors, 69 SIs and ASIs will be in charge of security.Similarly, there will be 56 constables and 11 havildars have been deployed for traffic control. 50 armed police will be on security duty outside the airport.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Sanjib Panda has reviewed the security arrangements for the PM Modi’s visit to Odisha. 43 section police force will be deployed from the airport to the Governor’s house.

The airport and the palace have been kept in a high security zone. A temporary helipad has been made. According to reliable reports, the Police DG reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit to Odisha.

After reaching Bhubaneswar he will be taken to Jajpur by helicopter for the same security has been tightened. The SPG team reached and checked the security arrangements. Inspector General of Police, Central IG Ashish Singh, and SP Jajpur are in charge of security.