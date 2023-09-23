Odisha Primary Teachers’ protest put on hold after discussion with Govt

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing protest of the primary teachers in Odisha has reportedly been put on hold following a discussion with the State government on Saturday, informed Charulata Mohapatra, the secretary general of the All Utkal Primary Teachers Federation.

As per reports, at 5 pm today a discussion was held at the Grievance Cell of the CM’s office. It has been reported that the CM’s office has accepted the demands of the teachers and reportedly assured that the demands are likely to be fulfilled by December. A final decision will be taken in this respect.

Following the discussion, it has been reportedly decided to hold the protest by the teachers till December this year.

It is to be noted that the primary teachers of the State had staged protest for 3 charter demand that includes bringing of the old pension scheme to force, to increase grade pay and to regularise the contractual teachers.