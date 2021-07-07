Odisha primary school students deprived of online classes to get doorstep teaching

Bhubaneswar: The School & Mass Education Department has decided to assign trainee teachers for the primary school students who are deprived of online classes, they will be provided education at their doorsteps during COVID-19 pandemic.

The under-training students would make house-to-house visits and teach students as a part of their internship programme. One teacher will be engaged to teach a maximum 10 students in a village under the guidance of teacher educators.

The students pursuing their career in elementary education training course will reach out to primary school students, who do not have facility for online education in areas where there is no internet facility,  and teach them near houses as part of their internship,” said School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

We are also imparting education to students though various online platforms including MadhuApp, Youtube and Radio, said Samir Ranjan Dash. 

The government has started processing to fill up the 4,558 posts in Hindi and Sanskrit and Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) will be conducted soon for the recruitment, Dash said.

Earlier, the government had declared to publish the Plus 2 results in the second week of August. As per the Supreme Court directive, we will publish the results during the last week of July.

