Odisha: Press meet, security drill ahead of President Murmu’s visit

Bhubaneswar: A press meet and a security drill is underway ahead of the second visit of the President of India Draupadi Murmu on February 10.

The press meet and security drill is being conducted in the presence of huge number of policemen and policewomen. Bhubaneswar DCP IPS Prateek Singh shall brief the media about the security arrangements.

The security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the visit of President Draupadi Murmu on February 10 and February 11. The president is scheduled to visit the Lingaraj Temple on the morning of February 11. She will reach the temple between 6:30 am to 9:00 am in the morning.

As many as 40 platoons of police force and more than 200 officers will be deployed. Plain-clothed cops and rooftop security forces to be engaged. Earlier, a meeting was held in the temple office under the chairmanship of the District Collector regarding the President’s visit.

The collector will welcome President after President Draupadi Murmu reaches the temple. President Murmu will worship Lord Lingaraj in the Garva Gurha after darshan of Lord Siddhi Binayak.

After the President’s carcade reaches Singhdwar, the District Collector will honor her. First, after seeing Siddha Binayak, she will bathe the Lord in the womb. After that she will worship Lord Ganesh, Goddess Parvati, Bhubaneswari and other deities. Mahasuar Sevayats will provide Kothabhoga to the President.