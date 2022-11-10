Odisha: President Murmu reaches Jagannath temple in Puri

Puri: President Droupadi Murmu reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today that is on Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal welcomed her at the airport. Upon her arrival she was accorded the guard of honour.

This is her first visit to Odisha after becoming the President of India.

President Murmu will visit the world-famous Jagannath temple in Puri and pray to Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The temple has been closed for the general public during this time. She will spend about 45 minutes at the temple, offering prayers to the deities. Following this, she will return to the governor house.

The president will be treated to ‘Mahaprasad’ at the Raj Bhavan for lunch. The president will be in Odisha for two days.