Odisha Presently Experiencing Covid Plateau: DMET Director CBK Mohanty 

By WCE 2
covid case in odisha
DMET Director CBK Mohanty (File Pic)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is presently experiencing a Covid plateau since the positives in the State have not been reported to rise dramatically.

The Directorate of Medical Education Training (DMET) director CBK Mohanty told that since the past five days there has been marked plateau in the cases in the state.

On a positive note Mohanty, he added that positive cases may decrease in the coming days but nothing can be specifically told as of now.

It is to be noted that, 82% ventilators are available in government and private hospitals. 18% of them are in use 72% isolation beds and 65% ICU beds are not occupied.

In the state of Odisha, Oxygen is sufficiently available.

You might also like
State

Odisha Covid: Aska Bazar In Ganjam Closes Down

State

Coronavirus In Odisha: 15 Districts Enter Red Zone

State

9 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Nears 2k Mark

Nation

Indian Railways To Deliver More Than 140 MT Oxygen In Next 24 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.