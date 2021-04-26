Bhubaneswar: Odisha is presently experiencing a Covid plateau since the positives in the State have not been reported to rise dramatically.

The Directorate of Medical Education Training (DMET) director CBK Mohanty told that since the past five days there has been marked plateau in the cases in the state.

On a positive note Mohanty, he added that positive cases may decrease in the coming days but nothing can be specifically told as of now.

It is to be noted that, 82% ventilators are available in government and private hospitals. 18% of them are in use 72% isolation beds and 65% ICU beds are not occupied.

In the state of Odisha, Oxygen is sufficiently available.