Konark Festival 2020: Preparatory Meeting Held Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Konark: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming Konark Festival was held today in the conference hall of Yatri Nivas in Konark of Puri district in Odisha. The meeting was presided by Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

Organized by the tourist department Konark festival is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 5, 2020. The festival will be orgainsed amid Covid restrictions.

During the festival renowned artistes from different parts of the country will perform Odissi and other dances every evening in the open sky theatre.

Similarly, 20 sand art stalls are to be setup on the Chandrabhaga beach, where only Indian sand artists will showcase their talent.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Tourism Commissioner Vishal Dev, Director of Culture Dept , Puri Collector and internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik  were also present in the meeting.

