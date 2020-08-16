woman carried on shoulder odisha

Odisha: Pregnant woman carried on sling, new-born dies

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: In another instance of poor road connectivity to villages in Odisha, a pregnant woman was carried on a sling to the hospital due to lack of proper motorable road.

While the woman delivered twins in the hospital, one of them died. The incident took place in Koraput district of Odisha.

As per reports, following labour pain, Rupali Saunta of Jholaguda village in Chikamba Panchayat under Dasamantapur in the district was carried for about 3 kms up to Dharmaguda chowk in a sling by the villagers as Ambulance could not reach the village sans proper road. The Asha didi admitted her to the hospital.

In the hospital the woman delivered a baby boy and a baby girl. However, the baby boy died. The mother and the new-born baby girl are doing well.

