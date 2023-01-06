Odisha: Pre-budget consultation meetings held

The Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has chaired the pre-budget consultation meeting. The meeting shall be held in two phases.

Bhubaneswar: The pre-budget consultation meetings has been held in Bhubaneswar the state capital on Friday, said reliable reports.

It is further worth mentioning that, the budget for 2023-24 financial year is likely to be tabled next month, reports said.

Further details awaited in this matter.

