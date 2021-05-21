Bhubaneswar: Expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and former Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak tested Covid positive in Jharpada jail.

They are under treatment in Jharpada jail in the capital city of Odisha, informed the Jail authorities.

As per reports, two days back Covid test was done for inmates of Jharpada jail when 96 persons were found infected with Covid 19. Few days back both Panigrahi and Pathak were sick of fever.

Panigrah and Pathak are in isolation after they were found positive for Covid 19.

It is to be noted that Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi was arrested by Odisha Crime Branch earlier in December on graft charges and accordingly he has been put in Jharpada Jail.

Abhay Pathak and his son Akash Pathak were arrested in November by the Vigilance for having disproportionate assets.