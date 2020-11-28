Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Declared: Here’s The Direct Link To Check

India Post Odisha Circle has released the results for various posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). This includes Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Circle 3 Postal Servant.

The list containing the details of the shortlisted candidates has been prepared by the Odisha Post Office Circle.

Candidates who have applied for Odisha Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 can download the Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 by visiting India Post’s official website appost.in.

Apart from this, candidates can directly check Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 through this link https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx. Also, following the steps given below can also be downloaded.

Of various divisions of Odisha like Aska, Berhampur, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack City, Cuttack North, Cuttack South, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Koraput, Phulbani, Rayagada, Rayagada, RMS N Division, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Sundergarh a total of 2049 candidates have been shortlisted.

The selection process is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied for. Selection is subject to verification of original certificates only and acceptance by the Recruitment Authority. The India Post Odisha Result for 11 candidates has been withdrawn as per the order of the Competent Authority.

How to check Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020

Visit India Post’s official website appost.in.

Click on the link where ‘Odisha (2060 Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’.

Download Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 PDF.

Open Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 PDF file and see the list of selected candidates.