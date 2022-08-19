Odisha: Possible Flood Threat To Increase If Deep Depression Triggers Rain

Bhubaneswar: More rain in Odisha is expected since the depression over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards.

The possible flood threat shall increase in four rivers if the deep depression will trigger more rains in Odisha.

The four districts that shall be affected are: Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The rivers in focus in this case are: Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Brahmani and Salandi.

Water levels in reservoirs in these four districts has reduced informed the SRC.

The low pressure is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Deep Depression during next 06 hours, informed the MeT.

Continuing to move in the same direction, it is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands around evening of today the 19th August, 2022.

After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually.