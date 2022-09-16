Odisha: Possibility of another cyclonic circulation on September 18

Bhubaneswar: There is a possibility of another cyclonic circulation forming over Bay of Bengal on September 18, 2022. The cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the sea close to the coast of North-Western and Northern Odisha and West Bengal. As a result of this, Southern Odisha might see continuous rainfall starting September 18.

The state might also experience continued rainfall on September 19. The amount of rainfall is likely to increase. Since there is also a chance of lightning and thunder, eight districts have been issued yellow warning.

The amount of rainfall in the state has decreased after monsoon has weakened.

Odisha has seen 1091.2 mm rainfall from June 1 to the present date. This number is four per cent higher than the regular amount of rainfall.

According to IMD, till now, five districts in Odisha have had more than the average amount of rainfall. In 25 other districts the amount of rainfall has been as expected.