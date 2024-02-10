Odisha Police wins award for Cyber Safety Campaign 2023

In recognition of outstanding contribution to the field cybercrime, Odisha Police has been conferred with Award of Excellence for its Cyber Safety Campaign 2023.

The award was given in the Cyber Initiative category at the Future Crime Summit held in New Delhi on 8-9th February 2024. On behalf of Director General of Police, Odisha, Shefeen Ahamed K IPS, IG of Police, CID Crime Branch and State Cyber Crime Nodal Officer received the award.

The Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of

Technology Kanpur’s AIIDE Centre of Excellence (CoE) organized Future Crime Summit 2024. The summit was a watershed moment in the fight against digital crime, uniting the brightest

minds in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and financial crime prevention.

The letter received from FCRF mentions that expertise and accomplishments of Odisha Police

have significantly enriched the domain. Recognizing the pressing need to address growing threat of cybercrime to public safety, Odisha Police launched the ‘Cyber Safety Campaign 2023’ in September, 2023 which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on 30th September.

The 15 days long campaign was held with the primary objective to enhance awareness and educate public about the multifaceted aspects of cybercrime and more importantly, how to protect

themselves from falling victim to these malicious activities.

The State Level Cyber Safety campaign, a first-of-its-kind event held in the country has been

appreciated by one and all for its mass appeal. The campaign that was organised in both

offline and online mode included array of activities. The cyber safety awareness messages

were disseminated through audio, visual and print mode in the local language/dialect.

Mascot ‘CYRA’ was the messenger of Cyber Safety during the Campaign, which travelled across the state. The campaign has been successful in taking the message and objective to the grass

roots. A total of 34 Cyber Safety Raths were deployed that touched all Block Headquarters

and Police Stations in span of two weeks.

Cyber safety volunteers and technically sound police personnel who conversed about Cyber Safety in local language accompanied these Cyber Safety Raths. Irrespective of age group, people came out en-mass to participate in the campaign and wholeheartedly interacted with the campaign team.

This campaign embodies Odisha Govt’s commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Odisha

from the perils of the digital age. Through education and vigilance, Odisha Police will continue

to create a safer online environment for all.