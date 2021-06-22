Odisha Police warns people of twin city about home delivery fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has warned people in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar about the home delivery fraud and advised to be extra cautious while placing orders online.

The DCP Cuttack has tweeted and advised the people to place home delivery orders from trusted / reputed e-commerce platforms only.

As per the tweet by DCP Cuttack, the mobile numbers which are advertised on social media for delivery of goods may be deceiving. As a result, the customer may not get the ordered items delivered even after paying money.

It is noteworthy that many people in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are placing orders from grocery to clothes via e-commerce platforms in view of the ongoing Covid lockdown. The lockdown is still continuing in several districts of the State in order to break the chain of coronavirus infection.